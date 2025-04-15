capybara Price (CAPY)
The live price of capybara (CAPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.44K USD. CAPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key capybara Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- capybara price change within the day is +3.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of capybara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of capybara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of capybara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of capybara to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of capybara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+3.27%
+6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Join the wittiest, most capybara-loving corner of the crypto world! $CAPY is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement of fun, vibes, and financial freedom built on the BNB Smart Chain. Whether you're here for the memes, the capybaras, or the opportunity to grow with a dynamic and engaged community, you're in the right place. Our capy-centric community thrives on creativity, humor, and collaboration. We believe in the power of memes to bring people together and create value in unexpected ways. From hilarious capybara-themed content to exciting giveaways and community-driven initiatives, $CAPY is all about growing together with lighthearted fun at the forefront. Hop into the world of $CAPY, where the chillest creatures and even chiller vibes reign supreme!
