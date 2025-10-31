CAPY (CAPY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001309 24H High $ 0.00001453 All Time High $ 0.00165284 Lowest Price $ 0.0000123 Price Change (1H) -0.12% Price Change (1D) -7.82% Price Change (7D) -6.17%

CAPY (CAPY) real-time price is $0.00001307. Over the past 24 hours, CAPY traded between a low of $ 0.00001309 and a high of $ 0.00001453, showing active market volatility. CAPY's all-time high price is $ 0.00165284, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000123.

In terms of short-term performance, CAPY has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, -7.82% over 24 hours, and -6.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CAPY (CAPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.07K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.07K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAPY is $ 13.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.07K.