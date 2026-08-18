CaptainBNB Price Today

The live CaptainBNB (CAPTAINBNB) price today is $ 0, with a 12.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPTAINBNB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAPTAINBNB.

CaptainBNB currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 557,529, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CAPTAINBNB. During the last 24 hours, CAPTAINBNB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01462128, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAPTAINBNB moved -- in the last hour and -12.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.27M.

CaptainBNB (CAPTAINBNB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 557.53K$ 557.53K $ 557.53K Volume (24H) $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 557.53K$ 557.53K $ 557.53K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CaptainBNB is $ 557.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.27M. The circulating supply of CAPTAINBNB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 557.53K.