CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD Price Today

The live CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD (VLAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0,81% change over the past 24 hours. The current VLAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VLAD.

CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10.230,18, with a circulating supply of 1,00B VLAD. During the last 24 hours, VLAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VLAD moved -%0,17 in the last hour and -%54,90 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD (VLAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10,23K$ 10,23K $ 10,23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10,23K$ 10,23K $ 10,23K Circulation Supply 1,00B 1,00B 1,00B Total Supply 1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0

The current Market Cap of CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD is $ 10,23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VLAD is 1,00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10,23K.