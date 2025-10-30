Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0067328 $ 0.0067328 $ 0.0067328 24H Low $ 0.00742159 $ 0.00742159 $ 0.00742159 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0067328$ 0.0067328 $ 0.0067328 24H High $ 0.00742159$ 0.00742159 $ 0.00742159 All Time High $ 0.01017393$ 0.01017393 $ 0.01017393 Lowest Price $ 0.0060112$ 0.0060112 $ 0.0060112 Price Change (1H) +1.92% Price Change (1D) -6.50% Price Change (7D) +12.63% Price Change (7D) +12.63%

Captain Kuma (KUMA) real-time price is $0.00691615. Over the past 24 hours, KUMA traded between a low of $ 0.0067328 and a high of $ 0.00742159, showing active market volatility. KUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.01017393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0060112.

In terms of short-term performance, KUMA has changed by +1.92% over the past hour, -6.50% over 24 hours, and +12.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.22M$ 6.22M $ 6.22M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.22M$ 6.22M $ 6.22M Circulation Supply 899.99M 899.99M 899.99M Total Supply 899,994,370.0469234 899,994,370.0469234 899,994,370.0469234

The current Market Cap of Captain Kuma is $ 6.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KUMA is 899.99M, with a total supply of 899994370.0469234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.22M.