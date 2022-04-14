Captain GOOFY (GOOF) Tokenomics
Captain Goofy ($GOOF) is a community-driven memecoin that brings humor, creativity, and inclusivity to the world of cryptocurrency. With its playful nautical theme, Captain Goofy invites adventurers and crypto enthusiasts to sail into the uncharted waters of Web3. Designed to engage a broad audience, $GOOF encourages active community participation through competitions, giveaways, and collaborations. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement celebrating fun, unity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology. Join Captain Goofy’s crew and set sail for a world where crypto meets creativity!
Understanding the tokenomics of Captain GOOFY (GOOF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOOF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOOF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GOOF Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.