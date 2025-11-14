Capuchino Assassino, Capuchino Assassino Assassini Cappuccini, Assassini Cappuccini Married to a ballerina, their love's a bright arena Infiltrating the foes, it's his secret delight With twin katanas drawn, he strikes in the night Under the cover of night, he follows the order Capuchino Assassino, a true silent marauder Capu Capuchino, Capuchino Assassino Even Trippi Troppi's no match for this torpedo Capu Capuchino, Capuchino Assassino He lives for the thrill and his ballerina