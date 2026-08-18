CapIX Protocol Price Today

The live CapIX Protocol (CPX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CPX.

CapIX Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,333.3, with a circulating supply of 571.59M CPX. During the last 24 hours, CPX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00250919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CPX moved -0.36% in the last hour and -97.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CapIX Protocol (CPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.33K$ 12.33K $ 12.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.58K$ 21.58K $ 21.58K Circulation Supply 571.59M 571.59M 571.59M Total Supply 999,983,924.578064 999,983,924.578064 999,983,924.578064

The current Market Cap of CapIX Protocol is $ 12.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CPX is 571.59M, with a total supply of 999983924.578064. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.58K.