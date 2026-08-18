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The live CapIX Protocol price today is 0 USD.CPX market cap is 12,333.3 USD. Track real-time CPX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CapIX Protocol price today is 0 USD.CPX market cap is 12,333.3 USD. Track real-time CPX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CapIX Protocol Logo

CapIX Protocol Price (CPX)

Unlisted

1 CPX to USD Live Price:

$0.0000216
$0.0000216$0.0000216
+1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CapIX Protocol (CPX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:17:47 (UTC+8)

CapIX Protocol Price Today

The live CapIX Protocol (CPX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CPX.

CapIX Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,333.3, with a circulating supply of 571.59M CPX. During the last 24 hours, CPX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00250919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CPX moved -0.36% in the last hour and -97.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CapIX Protocol (CPX) Market Information

$ 12.33K
$ 12.33K$ 12.33K

--
----

$ 21.58K
$ 21.58K$ 21.58K

571.59M
571.59M 571.59M

999,983,924.578064
999,983,924.578064 999,983,924.578064

The current Market Cap of CapIX Protocol is $ 12.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CPX is 571.59M, with a total supply of 999983924.578064. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.58K.

CapIX Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00250919
$ 0.00250919$ 0.00250919

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.36%

+1.42%

-97.64%

-97.64%

CapIX Protocol (CPX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CapIX Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CapIX Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CapIX Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CapIX Protocol to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.42%
30 Days$ 0-97.41%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CapIX Protocol

CapIX Protocol (CPX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CPX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CapIX Protocol (CPX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CapIX Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CapIX Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CPX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CapIX Protocol Price Prediction.

What is CapIX Protocol (CPX)

CapIX Protocol ($CPX) is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) establishing a liquid capacity exchange for raw bare-metal GPU compute and distributed, underutilized AI inference layers. ​Built on Solana, CapIX pairs with an intelligent, multi-host routing engine to bypass traditional cloud hypervisor overhead. The architecture dynamically intercepts live workloads - intelligently routing heavy code scripts to raw compute nodes while cleaning up and optimizing prompt streams for immediate delivery across idle, distributed inference slots globally. ​Lease by the token. Liquidate spare inference. Turn idle silicon into programmatic revenue.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About CapIX Protocol

What is CapIX Protocol's current price?

CapIX Protocol trades at £, reflecting a price movement of 1.42% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CPX?

With a market cap of £9088.531713884385000, CPX is ranked #7057 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does CapIX Protocol generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CPX?

There are 571592033.674638 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

CapIX Protocol fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does CapIX Protocol compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.0018490471237350555000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CPX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CPX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CapIX Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:17:47 (UTC+8)

CapIX Protocol (CPX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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