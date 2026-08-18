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The live CAPACITR price today is 0 USD.CAPACITR market cap is 74,830 USD. Track real-time CAPACITR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CAPACITR price today is 0 USD.CAPACITR market cap is 74,830 USD. Track real-time CAPACITR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CAPACITR Price Info

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CAPACITR Price Forecast

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CAPACITR Price (CAPACITR)

Unlisted

1 CAPACITR to USD Live Price:

$0.000000748947
$0.000000748947$0.000000748947
-11.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:17:32 (UTC+8)

CAPACITR Price Today

The live CAPACITR (CAPACITR) price today is $ 0, with a 11.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPACITR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAPACITR.

CAPACITR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 74,830, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CAPACITR. During the last 24 hours, CAPACITR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAPACITR moved -0.34% in the last hour and -2.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Market Information

$ 74.83K
$ 74.83K$ 74.83K

--
----

$ 74.83K
$ 74.83K$ 74.83K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAPACITR is $ 74.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPACITR is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.83K.

CAPACITR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.34%

-11.93%

-2.74%

-2.74%

CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CAPACITR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAPACITR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAPACITR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAPACITR to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-11.93%
30 Days$ 0-19.62%
60 Days$ 0-16.99%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CAPACITR

CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAPACITR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CAPACITR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CAPACITR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAPACITR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CAPACITR Price Prediction.

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About CAPACITR

What is the current price of CAPACITR?

CAPACITR is trading at £, representing a price movement of -11.93% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does CAPACITR compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -11.93% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If CAPACITR is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is CAPACITR performing compared to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,DeFAI tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,DeFAI segment, CAPACITR demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is CAPACITR's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £55142.97293911350000 positions CAPACITR at rank #5233, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £ to £, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is CAPACITR trading?

CAPACITR has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact CAPACITR's valuation?

With 100000000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAPACITR

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:17:32 (UTC+8)

CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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