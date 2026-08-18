CAPACITR Price Today

The live CAPACITR (CAPACITR) price today is $ 0, with a 11.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPACITR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAPACITR.

CAPACITR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 74,830, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CAPACITR. During the last 24 hours, CAPACITR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAPACITR moved -0.34% in the last hour and -2.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAPACITR (CAPACITR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 74.83K$ 74.83K $ 74.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 74.83K$ 74.83K $ 74.83K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAPACITR is $ 74.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPACITR is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.83K.