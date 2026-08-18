What is the real-time price of CANTO today?

The live price of CANTO stands at £0.001023346873186515000, moving -0.64% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CANTO?

CANTO has traded between £0.0010141870822786815000 and £0.0010301780285940465000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is CANTO showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CANTO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CANTO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of CANTO?

With a market cap of £622671.97441097565000, CANTO is ranked #2799, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CANTO seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does CANTO compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.56336840778999345000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CANTO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (608465729.0 tokens), category performance within Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Canto Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Osmosis Ecosystem,Parallelized EVM, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.