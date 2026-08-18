Camelot Token Price Today

The live Camelot Token (GRAIL) price today is $ 31.85, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 31.85 per GRAIL.

Camelot Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 838,376, with a circulating supply of 26.33K GRAIL. During the last 24 hours, GRAIL traded between $ 31.38 (low) and $ 32.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,643.22, while the all-time low was $ 28.05.

In short-term performance, GRAIL moved -0.02% in the last hour and -1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 629.32.

Camelot Token (GRAIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 838.38K$ 838.38K $ 838.38K Volume (24H) $ 629.32$ 629.32 $ 629.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.92M$ 2.92M $ 2.92M Circulation Supply 26.33K 26.33K 26.33K Total Supply 91,668.55361471072 91,668.55361471072 91,668.55361471072

The current Market Cap of Camelot Token is $ 838.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 629.32. The circulating supply of GRAIL is 26.33K, with a total supply of 91668.55361471072. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.92M.