CAMELL Price Today

The live CAMELL (CAMT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAMT.

CAMELL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,889.64, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CAMT. During the last 24 hours, CAMT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00471643, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAMT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAMELL (CAMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.89K$ 10.89K $ 10.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.89K$ 10.89K $ 10.89K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAMELL is $ 10.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAMT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.89K.