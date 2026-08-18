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The live CAMELL price today is 0 USD.CAMT market cap is 10,889.64 USD. Track real-time CAMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CAMELL price today is 0 USD.CAMT market cap is 10,889.64 USD. Track real-time CAMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CAMELL Price (CAMT)

Unlisted

1 CAMT to USD Live Price:

$0.00001089
$0.00001089$0.00001089
-83.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CAMELL (CAMT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:16:33 (UTC+8)

CAMELL Price Today

The live CAMELL (CAMT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAMT.

CAMELL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,889.64, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CAMT. During the last 24 hours, CAMT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00471643, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAMT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAMELL (CAMT) Market Information

$ 10.89K
$ 10.89K$ 10.89K

--
----

$ 10.89K
$ 10.89K$ 10.89K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAMELL is $ 10.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAMT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.89K.

CAMELL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00471643
$ 0.00471643$ 0.00471643

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

CAMELL (CAMT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CAMELL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAMELL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAMELL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAMELL to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 00.00%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for CAMELL

CAMELL (CAMT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAMT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CAMELL (CAMT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CAMELL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CAMELL will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAMT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CAMELL Price Prediction.

What is CAMELL (CAMT)

CAMELL (CAMT) is a pioneering project designed to revolutionize cloud storage by integrating decentralized storage technologies with a robust token economy. At its core, the Camell Cloud Platform offers decentralized cloud services, ensuring data security and integrity through blockchain technology. This platform is not just about storage; it aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem where users can seamlessly access a suite of cloud services.

The Camell Token (CAMT) plays a crucial role within this ecosystem, facilitating secure and transparent transactions. The token economy is structured to ensure efficient allocation and distribution, promoting widespread adoption of blockchain technology in cloud services. CAMELL's vision extends beyond storage, with plans to expand its services through collaborations with other decentralized network services, enhancing scalability and adaptability across various industries.

User accessibility is a priority, with user-friendly interfaces and comprehensive support resources available. The project roadmap outlines detailed development phases, including milestones for platform deployment, token launch, and service expansions. A dedicated team of blockchain and cloud service experts drives the project, supported by strategic partnerships with industry leaders. CAMELL's ambition is to provide a user-centric cloud experience, transforming how industries interact with cloud technologies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About CAMELL

What is CAMELL trading right now?

Current price: £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is CAMT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Storage,DePIN,Tron Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the CAMELL market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about CAMT?

With 1000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does CAMELL compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.0034755842824966335000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is CAMELL being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate CAMELL's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAMELL

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:16:33 (UTC+8)

CAMELL (CAMT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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