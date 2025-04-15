CAMEL Price (CAMEL)
The live price of CAMEL (CAMEL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 198.42K USD. CAMEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CAMEL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CAMEL price change within the day is -53.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAMEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAMEL price information.
During today, the price change of CAMEL to USD was $ -0.000226711970599036.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAMEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAMEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAMEL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000226711970599036
|-53.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CAMEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-53.34%
-53.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CAMEL is a project created on Four.meme following the trend of CZ meme coins. $CAMEL is a CTO project on BNBCHAIN, four_meme_ All community driven. #CAMEL will become the companion vehicle of #CZ and surpass #Mubarak #Broccoli soon 🚀🚀🚀 BNBChain has been well prepared by CZ and his associates for a big bang on BNBChain. They support all projects and CZ is becoming the number one KOLS on the platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAMEL to VND
₫--
|1 CAMEL to AUD
A$--
|1 CAMEL to GBP
￡--
|1 CAMEL to EUR
€--
|1 CAMEL to USD
$--
|1 CAMEL to MYR
RM--
|1 CAMEL to TRY
₺--
|1 CAMEL to JPY
¥--
|1 CAMEL to RUB
₽--
|1 CAMEL to INR
₹--
|1 CAMEL to IDR
Rp--
|1 CAMEL to KRW
₩--
|1 CAMEL to PHP
₱--
|1 CAMEL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CAMEL to BRL
R$--
|1 CAMEL to CAD
C$--
|1 CAMEL to BDT
৳--
|1 CAMEL to NGN
₦--
|1 CAMEL to UAH
₴--
|1 CAMEL to VES
Bs--
|1 CAMEL to PKR
Rs--
|1 CAMEL to KZT
₸--
|1 CAMEL to THB
฿--
|1 CAMEL to TWD
NT$--
|1 CAMEL to AED
د.إ--
|1 CAMEL to CHF
Fr--
|1 CAMEL to HKD
HK$--
|1 CAMEL to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CAMEL to MXN
$--