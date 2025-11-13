Caliber (Cal50) is a community-driven BEP-20 token launched on the BNB Smart Chain. It was created to provide DeFi users with a fast, transparent, and fair token with zero private sales or pre-mines. With a fixed total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, Caliber focuses on building a decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards community engagement and long-term participation. The project encourages fair access to decentralized finance by promoting utility, liquidity, and accessibility through popular DEX platforms such as PancakeSwap. Caliber is designed for DeFi users who value speed, simplicity, and community governance.