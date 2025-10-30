Caliber (CAL50) Price Information (USD)

Caliber (CAL50) real-time price is $0.284394. Over the past 24 hours, CAL50 traded between a low of $ 0.284428 and a high of $ 0.28657, showing active market volatility. CAL50's all-time high price is $ 0.309508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.155988.

In terms of short-term performance, CAL50 has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.08% over 24 hours, and -1.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caliber (CAL50) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Caliber is $ 28.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAL50 is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.58M.