Caitlyn Jenner Price (JENNER)
The live price of Caitlyn Jenner (JENNER) today is 0.00004007 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.07K USD. JENNER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Caitlyn Jenner Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Caitlyn Jenner price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Caitlyn Jenner to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Caitlyn Jenner to USD was $ -0.0000123988.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Caitlyn Jenner to USD was $ -0.0000182152.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Caitlyn Jenner to USD was $ -0.00004385685493626418.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000123988
|-30.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000182152
|-45.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00004385685493626418
|-52.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Caitlyn Jenner: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.47%
-10.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JENNER is a pioneering cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, endorsed by the vision and brand of Caitlyn Jenner. Designed to empower the community and offer unique value, $JENNER aims to revolutionize the digital economy by providing a secure, transparent, and innovative platform for transactions and interactions.
