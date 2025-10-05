CAIRE (CAIRE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00140604 24H High $ 0.00144062 All Time High $ 0.00675754 Lowest Price $ 0.00136258 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) +1.64% Price Change (7D) +4.04%

CAIRE (CAIRE) real-time price is $0.00143295. Over the past 24 hours, CAIRE traded between a low of $ 0.00140604 and a high of $ 0.00144062, showing active market volatility. CAIRE's all-time high price is $ 0.00675754, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00136258.

In terms of short-term performance, CAIRE has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, +1.64% over 24 hours, and +4.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CAIRE (CAIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.09K Circulation Supply 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAIRE is $ 30.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAIRE is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.09K.