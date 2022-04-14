CADAI (CADAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CADAI (CADAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CADAI (CADAI) Information CADAICO is transforming the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) industry by tackling inefficiencies in engineering design processes with a combination of AI and blockchain technology. The CADAI Token is the native utility token of the CADAI Platform and Ecosystem. As a multi-faceted digital asset with a fixed supply of 100 million, the $CADAI token plays a vital role in securing the network, providing a medium for fees, and aligning stakeholder initiatives. Official Website: https://www.cadai-platform.co Whitepaper: http://www.cadai-platform.co/whitepaper Buy CADAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 269.76K
Total Supply: $ 14.45M
Circulating Supply: $ 14.45M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 269.76K
All-Time High: $ 0.378584
All-Time Low: $ 0.01379806
Current Price: $ 0.01866582

CADAI (CADAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CADAI (CADAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CADAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CADAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CADAI's tokenomics, explore CADAI token's live price!

