Which blockchain network does CAD Digital run on?

CAD Digital operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CADD?

The token is priced at £0.52758405972206145000, marking a price movement of -0.14% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does CAD Digital belong to?

CAD Digital falls under the Stablecoins,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin category. This classification helps investors compare CADD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of CAD Digital?

Its market capitalization is £636763.90373764500000, placing the asset at rank #2802. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CADD is currently circulating?

There are 1206870.18 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for CAD Digital today?

Over the past day, CADD generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, CAD Digital fluctuated between £0.52519426069437810000 and £0.52843445382565275000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.