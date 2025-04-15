CAD Coin Logo

CAD Coin (CADC) Live Price Chart

$0.720269
0.00%(1D)

Price of CAD Coin (CADC) Today

The live price of CAD Coin (CADC) today is 0.720269 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 649.66K USD. CADC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CAD Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CAD Coin price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 901.97K USD

CAD Coin (CADC) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ +0.00041584.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ -0.0502878850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ -0.0502878850.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00041584+0.06%
30 Days$ -0.0502878850-6.98%
60 Days$ -0.0502878850-6.98%
90 Days$ 0--

CAD Coin (CADC) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of CAD Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.71588
$ 0.728733
$ 1.48
-0.81%

+0.06%

-6.98%

CAD Coin (CADC) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 649.66K
--
901.97K
What is CAD Coin (CADC)

CADC is issued by PAYTRIE AB Inc., a FINTRAC regulated Money Services Business (M19690633), and backed by fully reserved assets, and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for Canadian dollars

CAD Coin (CADC) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAD Coin (CADC)

Disclaimer

CADC to Local Currencies

1 CADC to VND
18,468.417429
1 CADC to AUD
A$1.13802502
1 CADC to GBP
0.54020175
1 CADC to EUR
0.63383672
1 CADC to USD
$0.720269
1 CADC to MYR
RM3.17638629
1 CADC to TRY
27.39183007
1 CADC to JPY
¥103.18573694
1 CADC to RUB
59.23492256
1 CADC to INR
61.95753938
1 CADC to IDR
Rp12,004.47853154
1 CADC to KRW
1,026.0231905
1 CADC to PHP
41.07694107
1 CADC to EGP
￡E.36.72651631
1 CADC to BRL
R$4.21357365
1 CADC to CAD
C$0.99397122
1 CADC to BDT
87.50548081
1 CADC to NGN
1,156.12537997
1 CADC to UAH
29.73270432
1 CADC to VES
Bs51.139099
1 CADC to PKR
Rs202.0354545
1 CADC to KZT
372.99850434
1 CADC to THB
฿24.18663302
1 CADC to TWD
NT$23.30790484
1 CADC to AED
د.إ2.64338723
1 CADC to CHF
Fr0.58341789
1 CADC to HKD
HK$5.58208475
1 CADC to MAD
.د.م6.66969094
1 CADC to MXN
$14.46300152