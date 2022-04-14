bZx Protocol (BZRX) Information

bZx is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking enabling the building of Decentralized Applications for lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. bZx is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.

The BZRX token is a governance token that allows the bZx community to govern the protocol through staking BZRX token and voting in the bZx DAO. The bZx ecosystem is designed to emphasize community control over the protocol through governance, fee sharing, and voting.