BytomDAO Price Today

The live BytomDAO (BTM) price today is $ 0,01047169, with a 0,32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0,01047169 per BTM.

BytomDAO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5 243 139, with a circulating supply of 500,70M BTM. During the last 24 hours, BTM traded between $ 0,01047084 (low) and $ 0,01050603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,02402455, while the all-time low was $ 0,00600134.

In short-term performance, BTM moved -- in the last hour and -4,58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1,29K.

BytomDAO (BTM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5,24M$ 5,24M $ 5,24M Volume (24H) $ 1,29K$ 1,29K $ 1,29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21,99M$ 21,99M $ 21,99M Circulation Supply 500,70M 500,70M 500,70M Total Supply 931 520 516,0511441 931 520 516,0511441 931 520 516,0511441

The current Market Cap of BytomDAO is $ 5,24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1,29K. The circulating supply of BTM is 500,70M, with a total supply of 931520516.0511441. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21,99M.