bXNF Price (BXNF)
The live price of bXNF (BXNF) today is 0.01634673 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.67K USD. BXNF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bXNF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- bXNF price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 407.74K USD
During today, the price change of bXNF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bXNF to USD was $ -0.0035752047.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bXNF to USD was $ -0.0070828975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bXNF to USD was $ -0.01723013862586718.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0035752047
|-21.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0070828975
|-43.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01723013862586718
|-51.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of bXNF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xenify stands as a cross-chain meta-aggregator of aggregators, pioneering a new era of 'Swap to Earn'. Our ground-breaking protocol seamlessly integrates innovative tokenomics and advanced cross-chain functionality into a single, powerful package. By incorporating a unique, game theory-based incentive model that actively rewards engagement, Xenify is primed to instigate a seismic shift in the world of cross-chain swapping. Our mission is to revolutionize the DeFi landscape by offering the best of both worlds: an ultra-efficient swap experience and substantial opportunities for earning.
