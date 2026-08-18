Buy Button Price Today

The live Buy Button (BUY) price today is $ 0, with a 21.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUY.

Buy Button currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 836,218, with a circulating supply of 915.60M BUY. During the last 24 hours, BUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00113117 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00261233, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUY moved -2.60% in the last hour and -2.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.12K.

Buy Button (BUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 836.22K$ 836.22K $ 836.22K Volume (24H) $ 79.12K$ 79.12K $ 79.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 836.22K$ 836.22K $ 836.22K Circulation Supply 915.60M 915.60M 915.60M Total Supply 915,600,606.3294768 915,600,606.3294768 915,600,606.3294768

The current Market Cap of Buy Button is $ 836.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.12K. The circulating supply of BUY is 915.60M, with a total supply of 915600606.3294768. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 836.22K.