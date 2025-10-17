Buttholes (BHOLE) Tokenomics
Launched on October 17, 2025, $BHOLE is a meme coin created by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and ElizaOS, as a playful commentary on modern AI design trends. Inspired by the observation that many AI logos resemble circular designs, Shaw introduced $BHOLE to unite humor, creativity, and the decentralized ethos of Web3.
The project debuted with a unique airdrop to early supporters, leveraging the speed and scalability of the Solana blockchain. This approach sparked instant engagement within the crypto and AI communities. By blending humor with cultural relevance, $BHOLE embodies Shaw’s vision of decentralization and organic community growth, eschewing traditional team structures or roadmaps. The token thrives on contributions from a decentralized network of enthusiasts who continue to build on its narrative.
Operating on Solana, $BHOLE ensures fast, secure transactions while maintaining accessibility for its growing user base. The token has gained recognition for its viral appeal and innovative approach to community engagement, becoming a cornerstone of the emerging meme coin ecosystem.
The project’s focus remains on fostering collaboration and creativity, encouraging its community to shape the future of $BHOLE. As both a cultural symbol and a testament to the power of decentralized building, $BHOLE continues to attract a diverse and engaged audience.
For more information, visit https://buttholes.xyz/.
Understanding the tokenomics of Buttholes (BHOLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BHOLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BHOLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BHOLE Price Prediction
