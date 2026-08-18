Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Buttcoin2026 price today is 0 USD.BUTTCOIN2026 market cap is 324,403 USD. Track real-time BUTTCOIN2026 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Buttcoin2026 price today is 0 USD.BUTTCOIN2026 market cap is 324,403 USD. Track real-time BUTTCOIN2026 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BUTTCOIN2026

BUTTCOIN2026 Price Info

What is BUTTCOIN2026

BUTTCOIN2026 Whitepaper

BUTTCOIN2026 Official Website

BUTTCOIN2026 Tokenomics

BUTTCOIN2026 Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Buttcoin2026 Logo

Buttcoin2026 Price (BUTTCOIN2026)

Unlisted

1 BUTTCOIN2026 to USD Live Price:

$0.00033021
$0.00033021$0.00033021
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:14:08 (UTC+8)

Buttcoin2026 Price Today

The live Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) price today is $ 0, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUTTCOIN2026 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUTTCOIN2026.

Buttcoin2026 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 324,403, with a circulating supply of 982.40M BUTTCOIN2026. During the last 24 hours, BUTTCOIN2026 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUTTCOIN2026 moved -1.84% in the last hour and -14.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.68K.

Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Market Information

$ 324.40K
$ 324.40K$ 324.40K

$ 1.68K
$ 1.68K$ 1.68K

$ 324.40K
$ 324.40K$ 324.40K

982.40M
982.40M 982.40M

982,401,284.2927362
982,401,284.2927362 982,401,284.2927362

The current Market Cap of Buttcoin2026 is $ 324.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.68K. The circulating supply of BUTTCOIN2026 is 982.40M, with a total supply of 982401284.2927362. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 324.40K.

Buttcoin2026 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.84%

-1.02%

-14.48%

-14.48%

Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Buttcoin2026 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Buttcoin2026 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Buttcoin2026 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Buttcoin2026 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.02%
30 Days$ 0+127.85%
60 Days$ 0+122.87%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Buttcoin2026

Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BUTTCOIN2026 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Buttcoin2026 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Buttcoin2026 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BUTTCOIN2026 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Buttcoin2026 Price Prediction.

What is Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026)

Buttcoin2026 is a pure community-driven meme coin on BNB Smart Chain with no utility, no roadmap, and no complicated promises.It is built around humor and the "butt" theme. The community, known as 屁友DAO (Butt Friends DAO), focuses on creating and sharing funny memes, jokes, and engaging in light-hearted "屁事" (butt stuff) culture.Key features include:Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 30% of every transaction is automatically burned (deflationary) Ownership renounced and liquidity locked at launch Fair launch with no team allocation or presale

The project is entirely driven by the community for entertainment and fun. We aim to bring laughter and strong community spirit to the 2026 meme season.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemChinese MemeEntertainment

About Buttcoin2026

What is Buttcoin2026's current price?

Buttcoin2026 trades at £, reflecting a price movement of -1.02% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BUTTCOIN2026?

With a market cap of £239055.80449508535000, BUTTCOIN2026 is ranked #3685 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Buttcoin2026 generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BUTTCOIN2026?

There are 982401284.2927362 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Buttcoin2026 fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Buttcoin2026 compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BUTTCOIN2026?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Entertainment,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BUTTCOIN2026 behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Buttcoin2026

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:14:08 (UTC+8)

Buttcoin2026 (BUTTCOIN2026) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Buttcoin2026

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2262
$0.2262$0.2262

-24.60%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01142
$0.01142$0.01142

-18.42%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.030558
$0.030558$0.030558

-13.60%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07193
$0.07193$0.07193

+4.24%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004753
$0.0004753$0.0004753

+227.79%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

$0.22887
$0.22887$0.22887

+28.91%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.388420
$0.388420$0.388420

+13.05%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

$0.5237
$0.5237$0.5237

+11.63%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1685
$0.1685$0.1685

+10.27%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?