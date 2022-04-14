Busy (BUSY) Information

Busy DAO is an engine for B2C/C2C platforms with cutting-edge blockchain technology, DeFi solutions, Utility Staking, and NFTs.

Many new platforms can be built on the Busy DAO Engine as Blockchain Engine will be available to everyone who will see an advantage in it through Smart Contracts – fast, scalable, and without expensive fees based on BusyChain proof of stake.

The project aims to create an ecosystem of global decentralized and exclusive platforms in the first-stage focused on the gig economy that will compete with the current centralized giants with exclusivity, offered quality of services, and benefits associated with decentralization.