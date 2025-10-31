Burning Jup (BURN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00272346 24H High $ 0.00323895 All Time High $ 0.00350848 Lowest Price $ 0.00082187 Price Change (1H) -1.13% Price Change (1D) -3.51% Price Change (7D) +19.73%

Burning Jup (BURN) real-time price is $0.00287189. Over the past 24 hours, BURN traded between a low of $ 0.00272346 and a high of $ 0.00323895, showing active market volatility. BURN's all-time high price is $ 0.00350848, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00082187.

In terms of short-term performance, BURN has changed by -1.13% over the past hour, -3.51% over 24 hours, and +19.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Burning Jup (BURN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 208.42K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 280.21K Circulation Supply 72.58M Total Supply 97,577,451.35152

The current Market Cap of Burning Jup is $ 208.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BURN is 72.58M, with a total supply of 97577451.35152. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 280.21K.