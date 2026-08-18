Burnie Senders Price Today

The live Burnie Senders (BURNIE) price today is $ 0.00143103, with a 3.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current BURNIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00143103 per BURNIE.

Burnie Senders currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,388,601, with a circulating supply of 969.66M BURNIE. During the last 24 hours, BURNIE traded between $ 0.00129279 (low) and $ 0.00145617 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0244791, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126688.

In short-term performance, BURNIE moved +0.32% in the last hour and -2.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 418.73K.

Burnie Senders (BURNIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Volume (24H) $ 418.73K$ 418.73K $ 418.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 969.66M 969.66M 969.66M Total Supply 969,657,646.909543 969,657,646.909543 969,657,646.909543

The current Market Cap of Burnie Senders is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 418.73K. The circulating supply of BURNIE is 969.66M, with a total supply of 969657646.909543. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.