BurnedFi Price (BURN)
The live price of BurnedFi (BURN) today is 2.03 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.51M USD. BURN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BurnedFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BurnedFi price change within the day is +0.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.13M USD
During today, the price change of BurnedFi to USD was $ +0.01047391.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BurnedFi to USD was $ -0.6459267150.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BurnedFi to USD was $ +2.2338156540.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BurnedFi to USD was $ +1.0131583764899903.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01047391
|+0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.6459267150
|-31.81%
|60 Days
|$ +2.2338156540
|+110.04%
|90 Days
|$ +1.0131583764899903
|+99.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of BurnedFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+0.52%
+12.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The token symbols $burnedFi (shortened as $burn) and $burnBuild (shortened as $build) are used in the following references. Convert your $burn tokens into an equivalent amount of $BNB and mint $build tokens as proof. Assumption: Burning 1000 $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB will mint 1 $build token as your proof. Simultaneously, an additional 1 $build token will be minted and distributed to all $build holders [based on $build holdings]. If you are the first to burn $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB, you will receive 1 $build and 1 $build reflection, totaling 2 tokens. When the second burn, with tokens worth 2 $BNB, occurs, the participant will receive 2 $build proofs and 1 $build reflection. You will also receive 1 $build (as you occupy 50% of the share). And so on! - Claim Rewards: Reward calculation: Your holdings of $build - Your proof (build) = BNB reward you can claim. Assuming your initial burn value was 1 $build (proof), when you accumulate 10 $build, you can claim a reward of 9 $BNB! Regardless of the quantity of your $build proofs, they will be reset to zero when you claim the reward. Don't claim rewards too easily; leave them for community development. - Invite Rewards: When a burner uses your link to burn $burn tokens, you can receive a 10% reward in $burn tokens. If you were also invited, the person who invited you can also receive a 5% reward in $burn tokens. The remaining $burn tokens will be transferred to the black hole (0xdead) address, at least 85%.
