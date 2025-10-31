Burn On Bags (BURN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002168 $ 0.00002168 $ 0.00002168 24H Low $ 0.00002339 $ 0.00002339 $ 0.00002339 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002168$ 0.00002168 $ 0.00002168 24H High $ 0.00002339$ 0.00002339 $ 0.00002339 All Time High $ 0.00039824$ 0.00039824 $ 0.00039824 Lowest Price $ 0.00000635$ 0.00000635 $ 0.00000635 Price Change (1H) -1.26% Price Change (1D) -7.65% Price Change (7D) -25.56% Price Change (7D) -25.56%

Burn On Bags (BURN) real-time price is $0.0000216. Over the past 24 hours, BURN traded between a low of $ 0.00002168 and a high of $ 0.00002339, showing active market volatility. BURN's all-time high price is $ 0.00039824, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000635.

In terms of short-term performance, BURN has changed by -1.26% over the past hour, -7.65% over 24 hours, and -25.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Burn On Bags (BURN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.83K$ 17.83K $ 17.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.83K$ 17.83K $ 17.83K Circulation Supply 825.62M 825.62M 825.62M Total Supply 825,616,104.3147409 825,616,104.3147409 825,616,104.3147409

The current Market Cap of Burn On Bags is $ 17.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BURN is 825.62M, with a total supply of 825616104.3147409. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.83K.