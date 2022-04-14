BunkerCoin (BUNKER) Information

The world’s biggest private bunker is real, existing and owned by us.

Bunker Coordinates: 51.857622222222, 11.025811111111

BunkerCoin is a project that creates safe havens in times of uncertainty and crisis. The focus is on the renovation and modernisation of the world's largest private bunker facility (codename Malachit / Komplexlager 12) close to Berlin (750’000 sqft of bunker space and 10’700’000 sqft of land above), which is designed to offer maximum protection. In addition, we will be developing an app that provides early warnings in the event of a crisis and efficiently coordinates evacuations, as well as enabling backup communication between the community. In the future, we also plan to offer customised panic rooms as well as private security services to provide the best possible support for the evacuation and safety of our community members. In the long term, we are planning further projects, such as in The Gambia, the friendliest and most peaceful country in Africa.