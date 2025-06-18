Bunicorn Price (BUNI)
The live price of Bunicorn (BUNI) today is 0.0024065 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BUNI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bunicorn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.71 USD
- Bunicorn price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bunicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bunicorn to USD was $ +0.0000514081.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bunicorn to USD was $ +0.0002298859.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bunicorn to USD was $ +0.00007051003857721.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000514081
|+2.14%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002298859
|+9.55%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00007051003857721
|+3.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bunicorn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bunicorn is an intense DEFI Game platform that elevates DEFI and blockchain gaming experience to the next level. Within Bunicorn Ecosystem * Bunicorn RPG game is designed for the “Play to earn” purpose while teleporting users to a magical “Bunicorn” world with exquisite NFT collectibles. * Bunicorn exchange is a highly performed AMM DEX that offers investors yield-earning opportunities through liquidity pools and liquidity farm mining with unique time-locked rewards wrapped into tradable NFTs.
