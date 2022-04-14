Bumper (BUMP) Tokenomics
Bumper protects the value of your crypto using a radically innovative DeFi protocol. Set the price you want to protect and if the market crashes, your asset will never fall below that price. Importantly, if the market pumps, your asset rises too.
Protect your crypto price from market drops. To protect your assets simply connect your wallet to the Bumper dApp. Choose the amount and price of the crypto asset you want to protect and it's locked in. No matter where the market heads, the value of your crypto won't drop below the set price.
Earn a regular yield by staking. Stake your stablecoin (USDC initially) and receive a yield from premiums paid by protection takers, alongside native $Bump token emissions
Understanding the tokenomics of Bumper (BUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
