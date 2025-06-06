Bumper Price (BUMP)
The live price of Bumper (BUMP) today is 0.00213563 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 417.91K USD. BUMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bumper Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bumper price change within the day is +29.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 195.68M USD
During today, the price change of Bumper to USD was $ +0.00048685.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bumper to USD was $ -0.0007432667.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bumper to USD was $ -0.0006398945.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bumper to USD was $ -0.001436230846189482.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00048685
|+29.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007432667
|-34.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006398945
|-29.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001436230846189482
|-40.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bumper: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+29.53%
+54.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bumper protects the value of your crypto using a radically innovative DeFi protocol. Set the price you want to protect and if the market crashes, your asset will never fall below that price. Importantly, if the market pumps, your asset rises too. Protect your crypto price from market drops. To protect your assets simply connect your wallet to the Bumper dApp. Choose the amount and price of the crypto asset you want to protect and it's locked in. No matter where the market heads, the value of your crypto won't drop below the set price. Earn a regular yield by staking. Stake your stablecoin (USDC initially) and receive a yield from premiums paid by protection takers, alongside native $Bump token emissions
