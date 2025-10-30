Bullish Degen (BULLISH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01226226 24H High $ 0.01516559 All Time High $ 0.0154465 Lowest Price $ 0.00120856 Price Change (1H) -0.58% Price Change (1D) -3.81% Price Change (7D) +32.15%

Bullish Degen (BULLISH) real-time price is $0.01405332. Over the past 24 hours, BULLISH traded between a low of $ 0.01226226 and a high of $ 0.01516559, showing active market volatility. BULLISH's all-time high price is $ 0.0154465, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00120856.

In terms of short-term performance, BULLISH has changed by -0.58% over the past hour, -3.81% over 24 hours, and +32.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bullish Degen (BULLISH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.95M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.95M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bullish Degen is $ 13.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BULLISH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.95M.