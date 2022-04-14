BullDogito (BDOGITO) Information

The Bulldogito project is an innovative initiative in the cryptocurrency market that combines the popular appeal of memes with the security and sustainability of Real World Assets (RWA). Its goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in a disruptive and sustainable project that merges fun, innovation, and value appreciation.

Bulldogito stands out due to its structure that incorporates RWAs, providing stability and reliability in the market. The pre-sale raised $400,000, attracting over 5,000 investors and establishing itself as a milestone of trust. Additionally, the project adopts a scarcity model by burning more than 50% of its total supply, increasing the token's potential for appreciation.

Investors in Bulldogito will gain access to exclusive benefits, such as profit-sharing from RWAs, decentralized governance, and loyalty reward programs. Managed by PIXSWAP, a well-established platform in the Brazilian cryptocurrency market, the project ensures transparency, security, and solid results.

The roadmap outlines strategies for exchange listings, global expansion, and strategic partnerships, aiming to establish itself as a reference in the cryptocurrency market while promoting positive economic and social impact​