BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 54.51K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.51K All-Time High: $ 0.00084307 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004083 Current Price: $ 0

BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) Information BULBUL2DAO is a community-driven Web3 project that aims to explore and experiment with the future of crypto culture through real DAO operations. Focused on transparency, learning, and fun, the project supports on-chain governance, collaborative content creation, and community participation. It welcomes both crypto natives and newcomers, encouraging everyone to join as contributors, not just followers. BULBUL2DAO is a community-driven Web3 project that aims to explore and experiment with the future of crypto culture through real DAO operations. Focused on transparency, learning, and fun, the project supports on-chain governance, collaborative content creation, and community participation. It welcomes both crypto natives and newcomers, encouraging everyone to join as contributors, not just followers. Official Website: https://voltaic-bank-4ee.notion.site/BULBUL2DAO-Landing-Page-1e032ff6f7178008a7c4fbe077649873 Whitepaper: https://imgur.com/a/thjDkhv

BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BULBUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BULBUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BULBUL's tokenomics, explore BULBUL token's live price!

