What is Built on Nothing (BON)

"Built on Nothing" is a humorous and cleverly crafted memecoin project that was developed on the fast, low-cost, and highly scalable Solana blockchain. It was originally launched as a playful satire, designed to poke fun at and highlight the widespread belief that many memecoins lack any real-world value, clear purpose, or functional utility—ultimately suggesting that they are, quite literally, built on nothing, yet still manage to build something meaningful.

How much is Built on Nothing (BON) worth today? The live BON price in USD is 0.00017906 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BON to USD price? $ 0.00017906 . What is the market cap of Built on Nothing? The market cap for BON is $ 151.87K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BON? The circulating supply of BON is 844.35M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BON? BON achieved an ATH price of 0.0019941 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BON? BON saw an ATL price of 0.00012234 USD . What is the trading volume of BON? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BON is -- USD .

