Build4 Price Today

The live Build4 (B4) price today is $ 0, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current B4 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per B4.

Build4 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,250.61, with a circulating supply of 403.38M B4. During the last 24 hours, B4 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0018319, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, B4 moved -0.01% in the last hour and +5.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Build4 (B4) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.25K$ 15.25K $ 15.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.81K$ 37.81K $ 37.81K Circulation Supply 403.38M 403.38M 403.38M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Build4 is $ 15.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of B4 is 403.38M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.81K.