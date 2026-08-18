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The live Build4 price today is 0 USD.B4 market cap is 15,250.61 USD. Track real-time B4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Build4 price today is 0 USD.B4 market cap is 15,250.61 USD. Track real-time B4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Build4 Price (B4)

Unlisted

1 B4 to USD Live Price:

$0.00003719
$0.00003719$0.00003719
+1.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Build4 (B4) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:11:18 (UTC+8)

Build4 Price Today

The live Build4 (B4) price today is $ 0, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current B4 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per B4.

Build4 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,250.61, with a circulating supply of 403.38M B4. During the last 24 hours, B4 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0018319, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, B4 moved -0.01% in the last hour and +5.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Build4 (B4) Market Information

$ 15.25K
$ 15.25K$ 15.25K

--
----

$ 37.81K
$ 37.81K$ 37.81K

403.38M
403.38M 403.38M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Build4 is $ 15.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of B4 is 403.38M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.81K.

Build4 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0018319
$ 0.0018319$ 0.0018319

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.01%

+2.57%

+5.22%

+5.22%

Build4 (B4) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Build4 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Build4 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Build4 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Build4 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.57%
30 Days$ 0+4.14%
60 Days$ 0-84.67%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Build4

Build4 (B4) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of B4 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Build4 (B4) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Build4 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Build4 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for B4 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Build4 Price Prediction.

What is Build4 (B4)

Build4 is a Telegram mini-app that turns any chat into a control panel for autonomous AI trading agents. No separate website, wallet popup, or desktop app — everything happens inside Telegram. What you can trade

  • Perps DEXs: Aster on BNB, Hyperliquid on Arbitrum
  • Prediction markets: 42.spaces on BNB How the agents decide A multi-LLM consensus engine queries several models in parallel and only acts when they agree. This filters out noisy single-model calls before any trade or prediction is placed. Who the agents are Each agent has an on-chain identity using ERC-8004 + BAP-578, so it's verifiable, auditable, and portable — you can prove which agent did what, and move it across venues without losing its track record. How capital stays safe Built-in risk controls on every agent:
  • Position size limits
  • Stop-loss
  • Leverage caps
  • Per-venue caps (spot, perps, prediction markets each capped separately) Why it matters Most AI trading tools force you to juggle a wallet, a dashboard, a bot, and a chain explorer. Build4 collapses all of that into one Telegram chat: deploy an agent, watch it trade across perps and prediction markets, and keep full control of risk and identity in a single place.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Build4

What is the current price of Build4?

Trading at £, Build4 has shown a price movement of 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact B4's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 403384388.72489023 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Build4?

Its market capitalization is £11238.3265339432545000, ranking #6740 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

B4 recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Build4 fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agent Launchpad category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agent Launchpad token, B4 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Build4

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:11:18 (UTC+8)

Build4 (B4) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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