buidl Price (BUIDL)
The live price of buidl (BUIDL) today is 0.0024654 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.46M USD. BUIDL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key buidl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- buidl price change within the day is +4.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUIDL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUIDL price information.
During today, the price change of buidl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of buidl to USD was $ -0.0012838947.
In the past 60 days, the price change of buidl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of buidl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012838947
|-52.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of buidl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+4.08%
-16.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dev.fun is a platform that lets anyone turn an idea into a live app instantly, tied to any pump.fun token. dev.fun makes app creation with AI as easy posting on X, with no coding required. --- buidlDAO ($buidl) is the operating DAO for dev.fun & the main way to get liquid exposure to its ecosystem. buidl fuels dev.fun’s growth and value creation through three core mechanisms: 1. buidlAccelerator: Projects contributing either 3% of their token supply or $3K to gain direct access to hands-on support from both the buidlDAO and dev.fun teams. This support includes assistance with distribution, visibility, development resources, and go-to-market strategies. 2. dapp supercycle buidlDAO partners with memecoin/NFT communities/protocols and chains to drive hackathons, content, and viral app launches. Incentives drive the buidl community to grow partner ecosystems, while also bringing external attention to dev.fun. 3. buidlDAO value accrual The DAO earns from accelerator fees, template marketplace, and revenue-generating core apps & primitives, creating a tokenomics flywheel accruing value to the DAO’s native token, $buidl. By growing the ecosystem, buidl aligns with the long term growth of the platform and empowers creators to shape the app economy.
Understanding the tokenomics of buidl (BUIDL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUIDL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
