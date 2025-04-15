Bufficorn Price (BUFFI)
The live price of Bufficorn (BUFFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.29K USD. BUFFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bufficorn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bufficorn price change within the day is +0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Bufficorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bufficorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bufficorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bufficorn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+16.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bufficorn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+0.96%
+56.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing Bufficorn ($BUFFI), the playful new ERC meme token inspired by Ethereum's own Vitalik Buterin donning a Bufficorn costume on stage. With zero tax, liquidity burned, and ownership renounced, $BUFFI embraces the spirit of Ethereum's community-driven ethos. As the mascot of Ethereum, Bufficorn is here to lead the charge in the meme token space, embodying strength, fun, and a dedication to decentralized finance. Join the herd and ride the Bufficorn wave!
