budi Price Today

The live budi (BUDI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUDI.

budi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,610, with a circulating supply of 973.09M BUDI. During the last 24 hours, BUDI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUDI moved +1.80% in the last hour and +20.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

budi (BUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.61K$ 24.61K $ 24.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.61K$ 24.61K $ 24.61K Circulation Supply 973.09M 973.09M 973.09M Total Supply 973,085,062.617824 973,085,062.617824 973,085,062.617824

The current Market Cap of budi is $ 24.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUDI is 973.09M, with a total supply of 973085062.617824. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.61K.