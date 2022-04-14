Buddha (BUDDHA) Tokenomics
Buddha (BUDDHA) Information
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
Buddha (BUDDHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Buddha (BUDDHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Buddha (BUDDHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Buddha (BUDDHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUDDHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUDDHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.