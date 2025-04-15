Buddha Price (BUDDHA)
The live price of Buddha (BUDDHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.50K USD. BUDDHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Buddha Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Buddha price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUDDHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUDDHA price information.
During today, the price change of Buddha to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Buddha to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Buddha to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Buddha to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Buddha: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-19.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
