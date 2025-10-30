Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Price Information (USD)

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) real-time price is $0.997826. Over the past 24 hours, BUCK traded between a low of $ 0.959969 and a high of $ 1.013, showing active market volatility. BUCK's all-time high price is $ 1.23, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000978.

In terms of short-term performance, BUCK has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, +0.09% over 24 hours, and -0.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.20M$ 38.20M $ 38.20M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.20M$ 38.20M $ 38.20M Circulation Supply 38.28M 38.28M 38.28M Total Supply 38,279,825.86310143 38,279,825.86310143 38,279,825.86310143

The current Market Cap of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin is $ 38.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUCK is 38.28M, with a total supply of 38279825.86310143. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.20M.