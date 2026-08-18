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The live Buburry price today is 0 USD.BUBURRY market cap is 42,082 USD. Track real-time BUBURRY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Buburry price today is 0 USD.BUBURRY market cap is 42,082 USD. Track real-time BUBURRY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BUBURRY Price Info

What is BUBURRY

BUBURRY Official Website

BUBURRY Tokenomics

BUBURRY Price Forecast

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Buburry Price (BUBURRY)

Unlisted

1 BUBURRY to USD Live Price:

$0.00004208
$0.00004208$0.00004208
+104.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Buburry (BUBURRY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:10:19 (UTC+8)

Buburry Price Today

The live Buburry (BUBURRY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUBURRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUBURRY.

Buburry currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 42,082, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BUBURRY. During the last 24 hours, BUBURRY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUBURRY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Buburry (BUBURRY) Market Information

$ 42.08K
$ 42.08K$ 42.08K

--
----

$ 42.08K
$ 42.08K$ 42.08K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Buburry is $ 42.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUBURRY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.08K.

Buburry Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Buburry (BUBURRY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Buburry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Buburry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Buburry to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Buburry to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 0-58.78%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Buburry

Buburry (BUBURRY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BUBURRY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Buburry (BUBURRY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Buburry could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Buburry will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BUBURRY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Buburry Price Prediction.

What is Buburry (BUBURRY)

Buburry (BUBURRY) is a community meme token issued on MemeCore, a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for meme coins, following the MRC-20 token standard. It was created through MemeX, a SocialFi launchpad on MemeCore that lets users mint meme tokens via social login. BUBURRY is a fair-launch token with no team or investor allocation and no vesting; its full supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens was distributed to the community through a bonding curve. After completing the bonding-curve phase, BUBURRY graduated to an on-chain liquidity pool on EverySwap, where it trades against Wrapped M (WM). BUBURRY (Buburry) belongs to the popular Bubu meme family on MemeCore and is driven by community participation. It is part of the broader MemeCore meme economy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Buburry (BUBURRY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeMemeCore Ecosystem

About Buburry

What is the current price of Buburry?

Buburry is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Buburry is £, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of BUBURRY today?

The market capitalization sits at £31010.64529231290000, placing the asset at rank #5699 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Buburry's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BUBURRY.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Buburry fall under?

Buburry is part of the Meme,MemeCore Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact BUBURRY's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables BUBURRY to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Buburry

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:10:19 (UTC+8)

Buburry (BUBURRY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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