Bubb Price Today

The live Bubb (BUBB) price today is $ 0, with a 8.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUBB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUBB.

Bubb currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,058, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BUBB. During the last 24 hours, BUBB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04118921, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUBB moved -0.06% in the last hour and -15.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bubb (BUBB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.06K$ 41.06K $ 41.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.06K$ 41.06K $ 41.06K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bubb is $ 41.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUBB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.06K.