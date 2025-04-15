BTC Proxy Price (BTCPX)
The live price of BTC Proxy (BTCPX) today is 46,439 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.15M USD. BTCPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BTC Proxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BTC Proxy price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 261.58 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BTCPX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTCPX price information.
During today, the price change of BTC Proxy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BTC Proxy to USD was $ -13,227.4897162000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BTC Proxy to USD was $ -24,024.3435968000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BTC Proxy to USD was $ -49,670.04032103234.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -13,227.4897162000
|-28.48%
|60 Days
|$ -24,024.3435968000
|-51.73%
|90 Days
|$ -49,670.04032103234
|-51.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of BTC Proxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+46.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An institutional Bitcoin Bridge used to unlock Bitcoin for DeFi 2.0 with no gas and no slippage and insured custody. BTC Proxy features (3,3) Staking and Bonding via the PRXY Governance token
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTCPX to VND
₫1,190,742,399
|1 BTCPX to AUD
A$73,373.62
|1 BTCPX to GBP
￡34,829.25
|1 BTCPX to EUR
€40,866.32
|1 BTCPX to USD
$46,439
|1 BTCPX to MYR
RM204,795.99
|1 BTCPX to TRY
₺1,766,539.56
|1 BTCPX to JPY
¥6,646,349.68
|1 BTCPX to RUB
₽3,820,072.14
|1 BTCPX to INR
₹3,994,682.78
|1 BTCPX to IDR
Rp773,983,023.74
|1 BTCPX to KRW
₩65,964,277.55
|1 BTCPX to PHP
₱2,648,416.17
|1 BTCPX to EGP
￡E.2,367,924.61
|1 BTCPX to BRL
R$271,668.15
|1 BTCPX to CAD
C$64,085.82
|1 BTCPX to BDT
৳5,641,874.11
|1 BTCPX to NGN
₦74,540,632.07
|1 BTCPX to UAH
₴1,917,001.92
|1 BTCPX to VES
Bs3,297,169
|1 BTCPX to PKR
Rs13,026,139.5
|1 BTCPX to KZT
₸24,048,900.54
|1 BTCPX to THB
฿1,559,421.62
|1 BTCPX to TWD
NT$1,502,766.04
|1 BTCPX to AED
د.إ170,431.13
|1 BTCPX to CHF
Fr37,615.59
|1 BTCPX to HKD
HK$359,902.25
|1 BTCPX to MAD
.د.م430,025.14
|1 BTCPX to MXN
$932,959.51