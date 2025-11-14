BTC Bull Token is about rallying a community around Bitcoin’s long-term adoption and reflecting that conviction in concrete token mechanics. Rather than relying only on memes, the project sets public BTC price checkpoints and ties them to on-chain events that holders can verify. As BTC advances toward each milestone, $BTCBULL actions follow a published playbook: supply burns to create a deflationary effect and BTC airdrops to reward committed participants who meet eligibility criteria. The aim is not to forecast or guarantee performance, but to direct community energy into transparent, rule-driven moments that celebrate Bitcoin’s progress and give holders structured ways to participate in the narrative without making financial promises.